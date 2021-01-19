Twin Falls City Council tours location of proposed amphitheater

TWIN FALLS — The City Council meeting on Tuesday began and ended in its usual location, but for more than an hour, the council went on a field trip.
The council, and some members of the public, went down into Rock Creek Canyon near Blue Lakes Boulevard to tour the site of a proposed amphitheater project.
During a council meeting in December, Eric Smallwood pitched his idea of turning a portion of the canyon into a venue that could host events with up to 5,000 people.
"This isn't going to be just a venue for concerts, but for arts festivals, high school bands or the local symphony," Smallwood told the Times-News in December. "This is going to be a gathering spot for the community to enjoy and use right in the heart of downtown."
To move his vision forward, Smallwood is hoping to form a partnership with the city to acquire 9.7-acre lot of land city-owned land in the canyon. This is where the venue's stage and grass hill used for seating would be located.
In addition to the city-owned property, Smallwood said he's looked to acquire an additional piece of private property south of the city's lot and above the canyon. This is where the parking lot would be located.
During the meeting in December, council members said they liked the idea, but weren't ready to make any decision at the time. Visiting the site was the council's first step in making a decision on how to move forward.
Members of the public who joined the council on the field trip expressed support for the idea. John Hanowell said the amphitheater would add to the city's growing downtown area. Samra Culum, with Friends of Rock Creek, also attended the meeting and said the group supports the project as it would bring members of the community closer to the creek.
Smallwood said he is open to leaving the venue publicly accessible when events are not taking place, and he's supportive of the city continuing the paved trail that exists along some of Rock Creek. Currently, the trail stops about half a mile short of the property.
The council didn't talk about the project further when it returned to City Hall from its trip in the canyon. But council member Greg Lanting told the Times-News that the item should appear on the council's next agenda for a discussion.