TWIN FALLS — Improving city infrastructure for outdoor recreation is a focus for the candidates vying for Twin Falls City Council seat two.
Vice mayor Nikki Boyd is seeking reelection to continue the city’s direction she helped develop over the past four years.
“There is more work to be done,” Boyd said.
Boyd has led the way on a committee focused on developing a plan for a community recreation center. It should be a place for families and people of all ages, and located in an accessible area, she said.
Boyd said she’s especially proud of the work the city has done to improve sidewalks in Twin Falls through a need-based grant program. Improvements to the Canyon Rim trail has also helped the city recreate.
“We want more people to be able to walk,” she said.
Cort Johnson is challenging Boyd for a spot on the City Council. He said his background as an engineer can help improve transportation in the city.
Alleviating road congestion doesn’t come from widening roads, but from changing zoning laws to allow more business in more areas around town, he said.
Johnson also wants to improve sidewalks to allow more residents to walk in town.
“Our infrastructure is really terrible for walking and riding,” he said. “Our city is not really set up for multiple modes for transportation and I think I can help with that.”
City communication with residents is another issue for Johnson.
He said educating residents on the city’s budget is a priority, and he wants to create tools that would allow people to better understand how money is spent.
