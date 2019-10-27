TWIN FALLS — The mayor has a challenger for his seat on Twin Falls City Council.
Mona Weeks said she decided to run for seat three over a general disagreement with spending in the city. It’s time for a change, she said.
“We need some new people in there and I have a heart to serve the people,” she said. “I just feel like our tax dollars are being spent in ways that they really don’t need to.”
Weeks disagreed with the city’s decision to cut the recycling program to only include aluminum, cardboard and tin.
Veteran housing and senior support are also a focus for Weeks, who’s campaign signs include the Republican insignia. Those initiatives could be paid for by spending less on the College of Southern Idaho Refugee Center, she said.
“I think we need to start taking care of our own citizens first,” she said.
“I would want to see every veteran and every citizen receive the same benefits as the current refugees,” Weeks wrote later in an email to the Times-News. “We need to take care of those who served our country and our Citizens first and foremost!”
The city’s general fund does not allocate any money for the College of Southern Idaho’s Refugee Center, which is paid for through the federal government. The city provides some programs for refugees — it began offering swimming lessons following a May drowning of a Congolese man in Dierkes Lake — but those programs are available to many people, city spokesman Joshua Palmer said.
Mayor Shawn Barigar said the city is committed to diversity in its strategic plan. He said he has worked to foster an inclusive community that seeks to find “common goals for the common good.”
“City government has a responsibility to provide its services to ALL in the community—those who live here, do business here, and visit here,” Barigar wrote in an email. “This is a very diverse group of ‘customers’ to serve. Some are many-generation locals. Others are newcomers to Twin Falls. They vary in age, heritage, beliefs, and background. “
Barigar, who has served 12 years on the Council and four as mayor, said he is seeking reelection to “ensure our community will continue to grow and prosper.” He highlighted the city’s work under his tenure on economic development projects at Chobani, ClifBar and others.
The city needs to continue using the strategic plan to guide Twin Falls through its transition into a small city from a large town, he said. That growth could require the city to ask voters for bonds, he said.
Property taxes are not a punishment and are need to pay for the services citizens demand, he said.
“When it comes to making long term investments in significant facilities, bonds are they we have currently to address those.”
Barigar declined to affiliate with a party.
“There’s no such thing as a Democratic water line repair or a Republican road resurfacing,” he said. “I think injecting partisanship at the local level is not productive to the functionality of local government.”
Twin Falls City Council races are non-partisan.
