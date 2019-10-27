TWIN FALLS — There will be a new member on Twin Falls City Council.
Jan Rogers is running for council seat four to bring better opportunities for citizens.
“As we make this transition from large rural to small urban city, I want to help work our way through that process, while still striving to protect the values and traditions we’ve had all these years,” Rogers said.
Her experience as the first executive director for Southern Idaho Economic Development will help her manage the impact of city growth, she said. Open and transparent government would be one of her chief initiatives as a councilwoman, she said.
“I think it’s really important to actively engage the citizens and get them involved in shaping the city,” Rogers said. “At the end of the day, I’m hopeful that the citizens of this community know that I’m committed to open and transparent communications on all of the issues that impact the citizens of our community.”
Craig Hawkins is a former small business owner and an active community member. He said he’s running as the “common sense guy,” and his experience on the Planning and Zoning Commission will help him make prudent decisions in managing the city.
“I think it’s easy to complain but very few people are willing to step forward,” Hawkins said. “I’m bringing leadership, experience, ethics and moral values to the council.”
Hawkins stressed that he is not a politician, but a public servant.
Liyah Babayan, a small business owner, is running to help the city on a host of issues.
The city must work to provide affordable housing to compensate for its rapid growth, and a task force should be created to find a solution, Babayan’s website says.
“Access to decent housing is fundamental to the safety, stability and prosperity of every American family,” Babayan wrote. “Our most vulnerable living on fixed income, senior citizens, veterans and individuals with disabilities, face food insecurity, forced to choose between paying for heat, housing or healthcare.”
Changes need to be made to address the underlying factors of opioid and meth addiction in Twin Falls, she wrote.
“Our children deserve to grow, to learn and to live in a safe, drug-free community to realize their future dreams.”
Babayan also wants to improve city transparency, diversity and support for small business.
Also running is Michael Shaffer, who could not be reached for comment.
