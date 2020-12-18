Twin Falls City Council rejects plans for mixed-use development near canyon rim

Many residents said they moved to the neighborhood with the knowledge that the lot was slated for single-family housing. Changing this designation changes the complexion of the surrounding area and would lead to an increase of traffic on roads that already experience congestion, residents said.

“We love our neighborhood and want to live in a residential area as it was designed before we even moved there,” resident Amy Wendler said. “Building those complexes will change the whole infrastructure of our neighborhood.”

Residents also raised concerns about how an increase in car traffic could lead to safety problems for families and children who cross the corner of Federation Road and Washington Street to reach the canyon rim trail.

During a presentation of the project to the council, Tim Vawser of EHM Engineers, who represented the developer at the meeting, said the proposal included plans to widen parts of both Federation Road and Washington Street. Additionally, the developer would build sidewalks along the property where none currently exist. The developer also discussed building a painted crosswalk across the intersection of the two roads so that people could access the trail, Vawser said.