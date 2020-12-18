Twin Falls City Council rejects plans for mixed-use development near canyon rim

TWIN FALLS — The City Council recently shot down plans for a proposed development that would have turned an empty lot near the canyon rim into commercial and residential buildings.
Developer Hepworth Family Landholdings’ proposal included the construction of no more than 26 multi-family housing buildings with up to 104 total individual units on the southern portion of the property, which is at the intersection of Federation Road and Washington Street North. The northern part of the property was to include commercial buildings that could be used for offices, retail stores or other purposes.
In a close 4-3 vote, City Council rejected the plans during its meeting on Monday. Despite the planned roadway improvements and the additional much-needed housing, the majority of the council was not convinced that this development meshes with the surrounding area as proposed.
“There is a definite need for housing for people here in Twin Falls, we are growing, we know we have that need,” Councilmember Craig Hawkins said. “But my gut feeling is it just doesn’t quite fit.”
In proposing this development, the company also requested that the council change the lot’s zoning, which is currently designated for single-family and duplex housing. Numerous residents who live on Blue Sky Lane and Northern Sky Drive, both of which are roads to the west of the property, spoke out during the meeting in opposition of the plans.
Many residents said they moved to the neighborhood with the knowledge that the lot was slated for single-family housing. Changing this designation changes the complexion of the surrounding area and would lead to an increase of traffic on roads that already experience congestion, residents said.
“We love our neighborhood and want to live in a residential area as it was designed before we even moved there,” resident Amy Wendler said. “Building those complexes will change the whole infrastructure of our neighborhood.”
Residents also raised concerns about how an increase in car traffic could lead to safety problems for families and children who cross the corner of Federation Road and Washington Street to reach the canyon rim trail.
During a presentation of the project to the council, Tim Vawser of EHM Engineers, who represented the developer at the meeting, said the proposal included plans to widen parts of both Federation Road and Washington Street. Additionally, the developer would build sidewalks along the property where none currently exist. The developer also discussed building a painted crosswalk across the intersection of the two roads so that people could access the trail, Vawser said.
Councilmember Nikki Boyd was one of three who voted in favor of the proposal. She said the city needs additional housing and business construction. She also pushed back on some residents’ references to the proposed multi-family units as “transient housing.”
“This is not transient housing, and I feel like, everybody lives in an apartment at some time in their life for multiple different reasons,” Boyd said. “But these are nice.”
Councilmember Ruth Pierce, who voted against the development, said she liked the mix of residential and commercial buildings on the lot, but felt it was too dense and would cause too many traffic issues.
Other council members, including Greg Lanting, agreed. He suggested the developer submit a new proposal that would address some of the issues raised during the meeting.
“I think if you want the approval of this project, then you need to bring us things that are going to alleviate not only the density issue, the neighbors’ issues — that they don’t want to be next to commercial and fourplexes — and generally make this more acceptable to the neighborhood,” Lanting said.
On Thursday, Vawser told the Times-News that the developer is weighing its options and has not yet decided how it will proceed.
