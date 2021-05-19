Twin Falls City Council proposes changes to solicitor code

TWIN FALLS — The city is revamping its section of code pertaining to door-to-door solicitors.
City accounting specialist Janie Higgins updated the City Council on the progress of this rewrite during a meeting Monday. She said the safety, welfare and privacy of city residents has been the focus of the effort.
Under existing code, a business submits an application and each door-to-door salesperson that business employs must obtain a license. These individuals undergo a fingerprinting process and must pass a background check before receiving a license.
In 2019, six businesses submitted applications and the city approved licenses for 24 people. The city denied licenses for three people. Higgins said the city did not approve any licenses last year in an effort to promote social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wholesalers who deal with retail merchants, religious or charitable organizations and political groups seeking funding or memberships are exempted from needing licenses.
Higgin said city staff is proposing additional exemptions, such as school-sanctioned activities, deliverers of preordered food, goods or services and businesses offering new services to existing costumers.
All organizations exempted from licensing are still required to follow other aspects of the city code, such showing identification, expressing intent, providing a cancellation notice and leaving when asked.
The council also discussed establishing a timeframe of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., during which solicitors may operate. Existing code does not establish any such time restrictions.
Councilmember Greg Lanting questioned how that could affect ice cream trucks, which technically meet the definition of a solicitor.
“I know I bought ice cream later than that when I was a kid in Twin Falls,” Lanting said.
Higgins said the code could set different timeframes for door-to-door and street-to-street sales, the latter of which is mostly ice cream trucks.
The council also proposed eliminating a section of city code that requires people who receive a solicitor license to provide the city with a $500 surety bond or cashier’s check. City code states the bond is intended to keep the city harmless from any liabilities involving solicitors, such as a consumer feeling as if they were ripped off by a seller.
Council members agreed that state law already provides protections for consumers in these situations.
“I don’t want the city to be involved monetarily expect for collecting the fee for the license itself,” Councilmember Christopher Reid said. “And at that point in time, the transaction is between the individual and household, and if there’s a problem they go to the state.”
The council also proposed making solicitor licenses valid for 12 months, at which time a person reapplying for a license would undergo another background check. Under existing law, a license is valid for an initial three months and then a possible three-month extension. After the extension expires, the individual must then wait six months before reapplying.
Higgins said the city last received an extension request in 2015.
“That either means they are doing their sales within three months, or they are continuing to sell with an expired license,” Higgins said.
Before the council can take action on these proposed changes, the revised city code must go to the FBI for review since the code involves background checks. Higgins told the council she is not sure how long this process will take.