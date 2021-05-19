Twin Falls City Council proposes changes to solicitor code

The council also discussed establishing a timeframe of 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., during which solicitors may operate. Existing code does not establish any such time restrictions.

Councilmember Greg Lanting questioned how that could affect ice cream trucks, which technically meet the definition of a solicitor.

“I know I bought ice cream later than that when I was a kid in Twin Falls,” Lanting said.

Higgins said the code could set different timeframes for door-to-door and street-to-street sales, the latter of which is mostly ice cream trucks.

The council also proposed eliminating a section of city code that requires people who receive a solicitor license to provide the city with a $500 surety bond or cashier’s check. City code states the bond is intended to keep the city harmless from any liabilities involving solicitors, such as a consumer feeling as if they were ripped off by a seller.

Council members agreed that state law already provides protections for consumers in these situations.