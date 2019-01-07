TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls City Council will once again consider the future of a grant program that provides financial assistance to nonprofit organizations.
During a Monday night meeting, the Council is slated to discuss and possibly take action on the Municipal Powers Outsource Grant (MPOG) program. Twin Falls has awarded more than $1.5 million to 21 organizations since 2003.
“The grants were designed to provide financial support for organizations that provide programs and/or services that support the mission and vision of the City, and that benefit the residents of Twin Falls,” the city’s grant and community relations manager Mandi Thompson wrote in a staff report for Monday’s meeting. “Applicants were required to demonstrate collaboration, coordination, and partnership with other organizations or services to achieve goals, while not duplicating services already provided in the community.”
In September 2018, the Council directed the grant manager to “bring forward a recommendation on possible changes to the program,” according to the staff report.
During a December meeting, the council voted 6-0 to change the MPOG process to better align with Council and city priorities. Nonprofits will also be limited to a $10,000 funding request and a committee will review requests before the Council makes a final vote.
While the Council agreed the current award process is problematic, the board was split on whether it thinks the program is worth continuing. That topic will come up again during Monday’s meeting.
The Council meets at 5 p.m. at the City Council Chambers, 203 Main Ave. E.
During its Monday night meeting, the Council will also:
- Consider a request to appoint Teresa Jones, elementary programs director for the Twin Falls School District, as a library trustee for the Twin Falls Public Library.
- Hear a presentation about SPIDR Tech victim notification and survey technology the Twin Falls Police Department will use.
- Discuss a reimbursement resolution.
