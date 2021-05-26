Twin Falls City Council grants funding to local nonprofits

TWIN FALLS — City Council allocated $56,875 to six local nonprofits that provide services to the community that the city does not during its Monday meeting.
This funding is made available the city’s Municipal Powers Outsource Grants program. Through this annual program, the city helps support nonprofits that offer services that fill gaps in what the city can provide.
“The grants are designed to provide financial support for organizations that provide programs and services that support the mission and vision of the city of Twin Falls,” City Attorney Shayne Nope told the council.
The city received seven eligible applications for this year’s round of funding, of which the council approved six. Each applicant is able to request up to $10,000 in funding, and must provide documentation proving why the funding is necessary and what it will cover.
On a 3-3 vote — Councilmember Shawn Barigar was absent from the meeting — a motion to approve a $10,000 grant request from C Sports Nation failed.
Michael Cardinale, a representative with the organization, told the council the funding would be used to support the group’s new Little League program. He said the grant would pay for kids to participate in the league who otherwise may not be able to afford to.
“In our overall year of programming, you’ll see kids that, really at the end of the day, if they did not have the opportunity to have a grant or sponsorship, these individuals will not be in sport or activity,” Cardinale said.
Mayor Suzanne Hawkins questioned the need to fund the program when the city’s Parks and Recreation Department already runs a baseball program that offers financial assistance to families.
Additionally, Hawkins said because this is a new Little League program, it is unclear how many kids would benefit from the scholarship funding.
“So we’re kind of just throwing a dart at something, and when its taxpayer money, it makes it really difficult,” Hawkins said.
The council unanimously approved the other six applications, although there was discussion over an $8,000 request from the Magic Valley YMCA, which will soon operate under a different name after ending its affiliation with the nationwide nonprofit.
The organization requesting funding to support its Refuge and Migrant Flip and Float Swim Program. Through this program, the nonprofit will provide six hours of free swimming lessons to 32 local refugee and migrant children between the ages 5 and 18.
Dorothy Dallman, the nonprofit’s interim CEO, said the program is needed locally as there is a large amount of water recreational activities in the Magic Valley’s rivers, lakes and ponds. Additionally, the open irrigation canals that run throughout the area present safety hazards to people who cannot swim.
Dallman told the council about an incident in 2019 where a young refugee man drowned in Dierkes Lake.
“We’re acutely aware of language barriers and a lack of opportunity that has contributed to refugees and migrants with poor swimming skills,” Dallman.
Mayor Hawkins and Councilmember Nikki Boyd questioned the amount of funding the YMCA, which will soon be known as the E-Street Community Center, requested for this program.
“I do think there is a need for refugees to have an opportunity to learn to swim,” Boyd said. “I think that’s been proven, but I just can’t figure out the $8,000 and the number of students there.”
Councilmember Ruth Pierce said the program is worth its investment, even if it is expensive for the number of kids it will help.
“If we saved one child’s life this year by spending $8,000, it would be worth it,” Pierce said.
Along with the YMCA’s proposal, the council allocated $9,500 to Interlink Volunteer Caregivers, $10,000 to Living Independence Network Corporation, $9,700 to Magic Valley Arts Council, $10,000 to Valley House Homeless Shelter and $9,675 to Wellness Tree Community Clinic.