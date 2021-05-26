Twin Falls City Council grants funding to local nonprofits

TWIN FALLS — City Council allocated $56,875 to six local nonprofits that provide services to the community that the city does not during its Monday meeting.

This funding is made available the city’s Municipal Powers Outsource Grants program. Through this annual program, the city helps support nonprofits that offer services that fill gaps in what the city can provide.

“The grants are designed to provide financial support for organizations that provide programs and services that support the mission and vision of the city of Twin Falls,” City Attorney Shayne Nope told the council.

The city received seven eligible applications for this year’s round of funding, of which the council approved six. Each applicant is able to request up to $10,000 in funding, and must provide documentation proving why the funding is necessary and what it will cover.

On a 3-3 vote — Councilmember Shawn Barigar was absent from the meeting — a motion to approve a $10,000 grant request from C Sports Nation failed.

Michael Cardinale, a representative with the organization, told the council the funding would be used to support the group’s new Little League program. He said the grant would pay for kids to participate in the league who otherwise may not be able to afford to.