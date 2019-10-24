TWIN FALLS — Several candidates running for City Council said if elected they would vote to ban abortion in the city as pro-life activists mount further pressure for the city to act.
Candidates for Twin Falls City Council answered pointed questions at an event Thursday on whether they would support an ordinance to ban abortions in the city and a variety of other conservative Christian values. The Family Values Forum gave voters a chance to align their values with candidates, said Paul Thompson, a pastor at Eastside Baptist.
“We understand that ‘family values’ means a lot of things to a lot of people,” he said. “We’re not here to mandate or force a particular value upon anyone. We just want to know who we’re voting for.”
Thompson presented an ordinance to the Council in August that would have banned abortions in Twin Falls. Council members voted 3-4 against further consideration of the proposal over concern for the cost of taking on the U.S. Supreme Court.
On a radio show Thursday morning, Thompson indicated he will continue to push for a ban and said he will approach the Council again Monday to ask them to reconsider the ordinance. He said he “absolutely” hopes to influence the Nov. 5 election and gain Council support for the ban.
Of the four Council members who voted against the ban, three have terms ending this year — Shawn Barigar and Ruth Pierce are seeking reelection; Chris Talkington is retiring and Councilwoman Nikki Boyd is seeking reelection and previously voted in favor of the ban.
Moderator Bill Colley asked candidates to address “the personhood of babies in the womb.”
“Would you be willing to consider city code abolishing the inhumane actions against these neighbors against our city, without fear of potential lawsuits or without fear of the Supreme Court?” he posed.
Here’s how they responded
Councilwoman Boyd, seat two
“I think that we need to….pursue it. We’ve already had discussions, there’s already been attempts and they haven’t gone through, but that’s not good enough. Let’s work together, at the state level, and get this going and see how far we can get this time.”
Cort Johnson, seat two
“At the City Council level, you are responsible to the citizens of Twin Falls for their finances and for the money that is spent, but I do think the city was wrong to not at least further examine the issue.”
Mayor Shawn Barigar, seat three
Did not attend because of a scheduling conflict.
Mona Weeks, seat three
“I will not stand forward and not accept the fact that you guys have allowed City Council to not let us stop abortions in Twin Falls. I want to see that end. A life is a life.”
Craig Hawkins, seat four
“The city has no jurisdiction to do so. It would be costly with no authority to enforce an ordinance such as this. I think there’s other avenues we can take. Why not have a well-written proclamation of values for the city of Twin Falls?”
Jan Rogers, seat four
“The City Council does not have the authority to change what is interpreted already in the constitution. We cannot do it, it’s not that we will not do it.”
Michael E. Schaffer, seat four
Did not attend
Liyah Babayan, seat four
“I myself am pro-life but I also understand the constitution allows every individual the individual liberty to decide for their property, which begins with their body.”
Councilwoman Ruth Pierce, seat seven
“I don’t believe it’s fiscally responsible for me as a steward of public funds to use those funds to fight a lawsuit, spend hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayer money for something we can’t win.”
Jaren Thompson, seat seven
“I would face, willingly, any litigation and go against the supreme court to support such a thing. I disagree with the way the City Council has handled the matter in these recent times.”
LeRoy Harcourt, seat seven
“I have to respectfully decline to answer this because it is at the federal level, and there is not a whole lot we can do at the city level.”
An act in futility?
The legality of abortion is established in the U.S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade, which protects the right to privacy against state action, and considers the right to choose to have an abortion within that right to privacy.
A 2016 opinion from the Office of Attorney General Lawrence Wasden called a similar proposal to ban abortions “unconstitutional” and, if approved, “would be unenforceable and indefensible.”
Such a ban would cost the city in legal fees, City Attorney Shayne Nope wrote in an email to the Times-News.
“Should the City choose to ‘ban abortions,’ that action could be challenged at every level, making a cost estimate impossible. For example, the ordinance could be enjoined from being enacted or enforced. Should it progress forward through the court system, the potential cost would increase with each successive hearing.”
Abortions are legal in Idaho before the fetus is developed enough to survive outside the womb. Third-trimester and partial-birth abortions are only allowed if a woman’s life is in danger. Any woman seeking an abortion must submit to counseling and a 24-hour waiting period, and minors must receive consent from a parent or guardian.
There were 1,285 abortions in 2017, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, which submits an annual report on induced abortions in the state. Most abortions in the state were performed in Ada County, though 258 were performed in Twin Falls. Among all abortions in the state, 92.3% were performed during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy.
Idaho’s abortion rate is 4.2 per 1,000 women — among the lowest in the country and below the national average of 14.6 per 1,000.
