Twin Falls City Council begins budget discussions

TWIN FALLS — City Council kicked off discussions Monday night over the city’s 2022 fiscal year budget.

City Manager Travis Rothweiler presented the council with a recommended budget of $69.3 million, which is roughly 4.8% smaller than this year’s budget of $72.8 million. The current fiscal year runs through the end of September.

City staff tried to build a conservative budget, given some of issues affecting the community, like small businesses that are struggling to hire workers and farmers who are grappling with the ongoing drought, Rothweiler said.

The budget Rothweiler presented to the council includes a decrease in the city’s property tax rate from $6.83 per $1,000 of taxable value to $6.22 per $1,000 of taxable value.

For the owner of a $253,000 home — which was the median home value in Twin Falls in January — this is an annual savings of $16.61, according to a staff report for Monday’s meeting.

“While (the tax rate reduction) doesn’t create a significant savings, I’m proud of the fact that we were able to offer some level of savings in an era in which we’ve seen our costs go up again by greater than 8%,” Rothweiler said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}