Twin Falls City Council begins budget discussions

TWIN FALLS — City Council kicked off discussions Monday night over the city’s 2022 fiscal year budget.
City Manager Travis Rothweiler presented the council with a recommended budget of $69.3 million, which is roughly 4.8% smaller than this year’s budget of $72.8 million. The current fiscal year runs through the end of September.
City staff tried to build a conservative budget, given some of issues affecting the community, like small businesses that are struggling to hire workers and farmers who are grappling with the ongoing drought, Rothweiler said.
The budget Rothweiler presented to the council includes a decrease in the city’s property tax rate from $6.83 per $1,000 of taxable value to $6.22 per $1,000 of taxable value.
For the owner of a $253,000 home — which was the median home value in Twin Falls in January — this is an annual savings of $16.61, according to a staff report for Monday’s meeting.
“While (the tax rate reduction) doesn’t create a significant savings, I’m proud of the fact that we were able to offer some level of savings in an era in which we’ve seen our costs go up again by greater than 8%,” Rothweiler said.
The city’s taxable value, meaning the value for nearly every property in the city, for the upcoming fiscal year is estimated at about $4 billion. This number has nearly doubled since 2014.
Included in that total is $103 million in new construction value, which will generate $626,259 in new property tax revenue for the city. This amount would have been higher prior to the property tax bill the Idaho Legislature passed earlier this year.
That bill limits cities to collecting property tax revenue on 90% of the city’s new construction value. So instead of collecting taxes on $114 million, the city is collecting revenue on 90% of that amount, which is $103 million.
The recommended budget Rothweiler presented to the council includes the addition of 4 new city employees. This includes a human resources position, water operator, geographic information system administrator and an assistant public works director. This will bring the city’s total number of full-time employees to about 318.
This budget also sets aside funding for the council to allocate to specific projects, such as park improvements or sidewalk repairs. The council will discuss this allocation, and other aspects of the budget, in future meetings leading up to the budget’s adoption.
This was the first in a series of conversations City Council will hold until adopting a preliminary budget Aug. 9, followed by a public hearing and final adoption of the budget on Aug. 23.
Rothweiler said the budget will appear on the city’s website for the public to review by Tuesday morning.