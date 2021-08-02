Twin Falls City Council approves raise for its members

TWIN FALLS — The monthly compensation paid to the city’s mayor and councilmembers will go up 10% in January 2022.

City Council approved the raise during a meeting Monday. Prior to this, the council last adjusted its compensation in 2007.

Under existing city ordinance, councilmembers receive $1,160 per month, while the mayor receives $1,410 per month. A 10% raise increases these amounts to $1,276 and $1,551, respectively.

Mayor Suzanne Hawkins and Councilmember Greg Lanting recommended the council review its compensation plan.

They said they brought this issue forward because they won’t benefit from the increase. Their terms expire at the end of this year, and neither are running for re-election.

Lanting told the council that the previous compensation change in 2007 wasn’t an actual increase. Instead, this previous action just changed how councilmembers were compensated.

Rather than receiving separate monthly payments and benefits, the city folded both into one allocation. But the overall amount councilmembers received didn’t go up.