Twin Falls City Council approves contract revision for city manager

TWIN FALLS — The city updated its contract with a top administrator to reflect previously approved salary increases.

Twin Falls City Council on Monday approved a revision to the contract for city manager Travis Rothweiler. The agreement is automatically renewed each year but requires review by council members every five years.

“Twin Falls is very fortunate to have someone of the caliber of Travis to lead this organization,” Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said.

The contract update approved Monday reflects the city manager’s current base salary of $169,124. That’s up 34% from the $126,175 defined during the previous review on Feb. 5, 2015.

Councilman Shawn Barigar noted the city manager's salary is not determined under the contract review but is set annually in the budgeting process. Monday's action changed only the number printed in the contract document itself, and the new figure reflects several years of approved salary increases.

“Travis is a valuable asset to the organization and having a solid agreement with him is important not only to the function of the city but to the citizens,” Barigar said.