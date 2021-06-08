Twin Falls City Council annexes 12 acres slated for multifamily housing development

TWIN FALLS — The City Council approved a request to annex a 12-acre lot at the intersection of Harrison Street and Clinton Drive into the city during its meeting Monday.

The lot is just north of Eternal Life Christian Center, which is selling the land to a developer who plans to build multifamily housing units on the property. According to a staff report, the vacant lot has historically been used for agricultural purposes.

The developer was not at Monday’s meeting. However, a representative from the church, to whom the property is deeded to as the sale is finalized, Johnny Hanchey, was in attendance. This allowed the council to proceed with a public hearing over the annexation.

According to a March letter from Civil Science, an engineering firm in Twin Falls, the multifamily housing development will consist of duplexes, triplexes and possibly fourplexes. The developer plans to extend Clinton Drive through the property and widen Harrison Street.

In addition to the annexation, the council approved the developer’s request for a R-4 zoning designation. Single family homes and duplexes are outright permitted under this designation, while triplexes and fourplexes are allowed with a special use permit, city planner Elizabeth Hart told the council.

