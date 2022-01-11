Twin Falls cautions customers about scammers demanding utility payments

TWIN FALLS — The city has been made aware of scammers claiming to be city officials who are calling residents and demanding immediate payment to prevent having utilities shutoff. This is a scam and residents should not provide payment or personal information to the caller.

The City of Twin Falls Utility Services Department handles all utility billing for residents connected to city utilities, which include water and wastewater, as well as garbage and recycling services.

Within the Twin Falls city limits, electricity is provided by Idaho Power and natural gas is provided by Intermountain Gas. There are several telecommunication providers in the city limits. These services are not provided by the city of Twin Falls, and customers should contact those utilities with any questions or concerns.

How do I know if it’s a scammer or my city calling?

Residents who have delinquent city utility accounts should be aware of the following:

Calls regarding delinquent accounts will come from the City of Twin Falls and should show 208-735-7250 or IVR.

City representatives will provide you with your account number for verification. Be cautious of anyone asking you to provide your account number or other personal information over the phone.

The city will never contact customers on the day of shutoff — customers with delinquent accounts will receive a call and warning letter several days prior to shutoff.

City representatives will tell you the full amount and past due amount. This should match amounts on your printed or paperless city utility billing statement.

Please know that the city’s first priority is to maintain customers services, and representatives will work to establish payment plans or other methods to maintain services. Questions about utility billing may be directed to the city of Twin Falls Utility Service Department at 208-735-7250.

