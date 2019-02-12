BOISE — A statewide program to address flooding across Idaho has been successful thus far, a representative from the Twin Falls Canal Company told lawmakers Monday, but there’s still more work to be done.
The Legislature in 2018 appropriated $1 million to be distributed around the state in flood management grants following severe flooding in 2017, with the funds put toward flood-damaged steam channel repair, stream channel, improvement, flood risk reduction, and flood prevention projects. Roughly $85,000 went to the Twin Falls Canal Company to help cover the cost of the East Perrine Pond/Wetland flood reduction project.
The goal of the 24-acre project, which cost a total of $591,800, was to reduce flood damage to properties downstream of the East Perrine Coulee. A growing number of housing developments downstream of the Coulee had resulted in increased property damage complaints from flooding in the summer and winter, according to a project summary.
“We would have built something there eventually, but the $90,000 gave us the ability to build a big pond,” Brian Olmstead, general manager of the Twin Falls Canal Company, told the House Resources & Conservation Committee.
Now Olmstead and other canal company managers are asking the Legislature to re-up the flood management fund this Legislative session.
“We’ve got dozens of coulees like this,” Olmstead said. “Some are not in residential areas yet but they will be in the future.”
The largest share of grant money in 2018 went toward flood management of the Boise River, while the second largest share — $220,000 — went to Wood River efforts in Flood District 9.
“It’s really helped a lot of our efforts statewide with this issue,” said Roger Batt, executive director of the Treasure Valley Water Users Association, to the committee.
Paul Arrington, executive director of the Idaho Water Users Association, noted the collaborative nature of the flood management projects. The East Perrine Pond/Wetland flood reduction project was carried out in partnership with the city of Twin Falls.
“All of these projects were collaborative efforts,” Arrington said. “By doing so, they were able to turn everybody’s few dollars into a lot of dollars to solve some real problems.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.