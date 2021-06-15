Twin Falls applying for federal grant to hire 4 police officers

TWIN FALLS — The city’s police department is attempting to secure federal funding to hire four police officers.

On Monday, City Council approved Police Chief Craig Kingsbury’s request to apply for a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice that would cover most of the costs associated with the new officers for three years.

Kingsbury told the council the additional officers are necessary due to the increase in calls for service the department is experiencing.

“Our population has grown, and our daily population that we serve continues to grow as we really are a hub city for the Magic Valley,” Kingsbury said.

The department has relied on this grant in the past to hire new officers. It was awarded $375,000 in 2013 to hire three officers and $500,000 in 2016 to hire four officers, according to DOJ documents.

The DOJ has $140 million in funding available for the Community Oriented Policing Services Hiring Program this fiscal year and anticipates awarding 200 agencies.

The grant covers up to 75% of the costs associated with salaries and benefits for each approved position for three years. The local agency awarded the grant covers the remaining 25% of costs.