 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Twin Falls accepting applications for grants
0 comments
top story

Twin Falls accepting applications for grants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Twin Falls City Hall Building

City Hall is seen at dusk Aug. 6 in Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — The city is accepting applications for this year's Municipal Powers Outsource Grants from community organizations.

"The grants are designed to provide financial support for organizations that provide programs and/or services that support the mission and vision of the city, and that benefit the residents of Twin Falls," a city statement said.

To be eligible for consideration, applicants must operate as a local non-profit, charitable, educational, civic, scientific, social welfare, religious, health service organization or a governmental or quasi-governmental unit. Eligible applicants must provide a service expressly granted as a municipal power by Idaho Code, Title 50, Chapter 3 – Municipal Powers.

Successful MPOG applicants will:

• Support the City of Twin Falls mission, vision, and 2030 Strategic Plan focus areas.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Demonstrate collaboration, coordination, and partnership with other organizations or services to achieve goals, and not duplicate services already provided in the community.

• Address needs within the city that would otherwise be a responsibility of city government to provide or enhance existing city services.

• Contain clearly outlined strategies to accomplish goals.

• Demonstrate a financial need and fiscal responsibility.

Applications for funding are due by 4 p.m. on  May 7.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Man rams car into Capitol barrier, officer killed

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News