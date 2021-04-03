Twin Falls accepting applications for grants

TWIN FALLS — The city is accepting applications for this year's Municipal Powers Outsource Grants from community organizations.
"The grants are designed to provide financial support for organizations that provide programs and/or services that support the mission and vision of the city, and that benefit the residents of Twin Falls," a city statement said.
To be eligible for consideration, applicants must operate as a local non-profit, charitable, educational, civic, scientific, social welfare, religious, health service organization or a governmental or quasi-governmental unit. Eligible applicants must provide a service expressly granted as a municipal power by Idaho Code, Title 50, Chapter 3 – Municipal Powers.
Successful MPOG applicants will:
• Support the City of Twin Falls mission, vision, and 2030 Strategic Plan focus areas.
• Demonstrate collaboration, coordination, and partnership with other organizations or services to achieve goals, and not duplicate services already provided in the community.
• Address needs within the city that would otherwise be a responsibility of city government to provide or enhance existing city services.
• Contain clearly outlined strategies to accomplish goals.
• Demonstrate a financial need and fiscal responsibility.
Applications for funding are due by 4 p.m. on May 7.