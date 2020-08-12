Trump ordered $400 unemployment-pay boost. Here’s what we know about impact on Idahoans

The $600 payments ended July 25. Their expiration has left millions of Americans with only state unemployment compensation, which generally pays less than half of a laid-off worker’s wages — in Idaho, the average is 41%. The average Idaho recipient had been receiving $866 per week, but now is getting $266.

Trump blamed Democrats for forcing him to resort to an executive order to keep supplemental unemployment pay flowing. The Democratic-controlled House passed a bill in May that would have kept the $600 payments in place through the end of the year, but Republicans thought $600 was too much.

Little previously blamed Congress for saddling the states with the new programs. He told the Statesman in late July that he would ask Idaho’s congressional delegation to make sure Congress did not create yet another program for Idaho officials to figure out. “Don’t saddle us with another one of those,” he said.

But a new program seems to be just what Trump ordered.

He proposed the additional $400 per week, two-thirds as much as the previous supplement but twice as much as some Republicans had proposed. Unlike the $600 payments, the $400 would not be all federal money. States would have to cough up $100.