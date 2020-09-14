Trump Jr. will attend Idaho fundraiser for his father’s campaign.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STANLEY — Donald Trump Jr. will attend a private Idaho fundraiser for his father’s presidential re-election campaign on Tuesday, according to a Trump Victory website.

The event website advertised a “reception and dinner with Donald Trump Jr.” on Tuesday in Stanley. Few other details were immediately available Monday. The Statesman requested comment from Trump Victory, which is a joint fundraising committee funding the President Donald Trump’s re-election effort, as well as the Republican National Committee and Republican parties in several states (Idaho is not among them).

Tickets for the dinner start at $2,800 per person, according to the website. Attendees can pay $10,000 to be a sponsor, $100,000 to be a co-host and $250,000 to be a co-chair.

The fundraiser comes as the Trump campaign is making some of its events virtual, according to the president’s re-election website. Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, is scheduled to appear in-person at a “Make America Great Again!” event in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on Tuesday morning before attending the Idaho dinner.