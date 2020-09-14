Trump Jr. will attend Idaho fundraiser for his father’s campaign.

STANLEY — Donald Trump Jr. will attend a private Idaho fundraiser for his father’s presidential re-election campaign on Tuesday, according to a Trump Victory website.
The event website advertised a “reception and dinner with Donald Trump Jr.” on Tuesday in Stanley. Few other details were immediately available Monday. The Statesman requested comment from Trump Victory, which is a joint fundraising committee funding the President Donald Trump’s re-election effort, as well as the Republican National Committee and Republican parties in several states (Idaho is not among them).
Tickets for the dinner start at $2,800 per person, according to the website. Attendees can pay $10,000 to be a sponsor, $100,000 to be a co-host and $250,000 to be a co-chair.
The fundraiser comes as the Trump campaign is making some of its events virtual, according to the president’s re-election website. Trump Jr., the president’s eldest son, is scheduled to appear in-person at a “Make America Great Again!” event in Rothschild, Wisconsin, on Tuesday morning before attending the Idaho dinner.
Federal Election Commission data released in August showed the Trump Victory fundraising committee had reported nearly $188 million in donations as of June 30. It reported spending about $144 million of that, with the majority — $88.5 million — expensed by the Republican National Committee. The Trump re-election campaign reported $24.6 million in expenditures.
It’s the second presidential campaign fundraiser in the Wood River Valley, Idaho Mountain Express reporter Gretel Kauffman said on Twitter Monday. Joe Biden held a fundraiser in Ketchum last August prior to being named the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee. Biden also spoke in Boise last August.
Trump Jr. visited Idaho in 2018 for a quick fundraiser and in 2016 to campaign for his father.
