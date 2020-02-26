Transgender athlete restriction approved in House; other transgender bill held by committee

BOISE — Transgender women in Idaho public schools could not play organized sports that align with their identity under a bill approved Wednesday by the House. The decision came despite a warning from the state attorney general’s office that said it could be “constitutionally problematic” and “likely vulnerable to a court challenge.”

The bill was approved 52-17 with all but three Republicans voting in favor.

Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a former basketball player and coach, said the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” is necessary to maintain athletics opportunities for women that are guaranteed in Title IX. Letting transgender athletes participate in women’s sports would “shatter dreams.”

“I do not want to go backward,” said Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. “We have fought too long and too hard to lose our spots to biological boys.”

Girls and women’s teams would not be open to those who were born male even if they identify as female if the bill becomes law. Boys and men’s teams would not have the same restriction. The bill would apply to all teams sponsored by an Idaho K-12 school, college or university.