Transgender athlete restriction approved in House; other transgender bill held by committee

BOISE — Transgender women in Idaho public schools could not play organized sports that align with their identity under a bill approved Wednesday by the House. The decision came despite a warning from the state attorney general’s office that said it could be “constitutionally problematic” and “likely vulnerable to a court challenge.”
The bill was approved 52-17 with all but three Republicans voting in favor.
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, a former basketball player and coach, said the “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” is necessary to maintain athletics opportunities for women that are guaranteed in Title IX. Letting transgender athletes participate in women’s sports would “shatter dreams.”
“I do not want to go backward,” said Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls. “We have fought too long and too hard to lose our spots to biological boys.”
Girls and women’s teams would not be open to those who were born male even if they identify as female if the bill becomes law. Boys and men’s teams would not have the same restriction. The bill would apply to all teams sponsored by an Idaho K-12 school, college or university.
The bill is not “fair, equitable or respectful,” and is a solution to a problem that does not exist in Idaho, said Rep. Muffy Davis, a seven-time Paralympic medalist who is a leader in national and international athletic organizations.
“Every policy and sporting organization that I have worked with believes that all athletes deserve the right to participate in sports,” said Davis, D-Ketchum. “With all the challenges that trans athletes and trans people and trans students face, the increased bullying, depression, increased number of suicide attempts, this restrictive bill is not the answer to protecting women’s sports.”
The Idaho Attorney General's Office offered a nine-page opinion Tuesday outlining several concerns with the bill, including possible violations of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause, privacy violations in determining how a student’s sex would be established and commerce clause violations, and conflicts with the National Collegiate Athletic Association and other organizations.
Courts typically find laws that distinguish between transgender and cisgender people — those whose gender identity matches the one they were assigned at birth — are a form of sex-based discrimination, Assistant Chief Deputy Brian Kane wrote.
“I have concerns about the defensibility of the proposed legislation,” Kane wrote.
House minority leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, pointed out the bill would require any athlete whose gender is in dispute to submit to a genital exam.
“Anybody that wants to put their classmates through misery can apparently just dispute their gender and put them through this humiliating process,” Rubel said.
The bill “does not pass constitutional muster” and guaranteed the state will go to court on the backs of taxpayers if passed, she said.
“The state will lose,” Rubel said, “and it will cost taxpayers a lot of money, and be a further black eye on this Legislature that has not won a case in court since 1996.”
Gov. Brad Little did not explicitly back the proposal when asked about it at a press event last week.
Other transgender bills
A bill that would prevent therapy and medical treatment for transgender minors will be held in committee, House State Affairs Committee chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, announced Wednesday.
More than 50 people testified mostly in opposition to the bill on Tuesday, though time ran out before everyone was able to speak.
The testimony “showed the very real struggle faced by those with gender dysphoria, their families and their providers,” Chaney said.
“While I strongly disagree with their conclusions and course of conduct,” he wrote, “the parents and providers of those with gender dysphoria are very intently attempting to do what is best as they see it.”
The announcement included a five-page letter to the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, which outlined Chaney’s concerns with the bill.
“Despite my strong opposition to permitting sex change treatment for children I nevertheless feel that H465 should not advance this year,” Chaney wrote to Zito. “My discomfort with the bill arises from three areas: 1) the severity of the potential sentences, 2) its potential to interfere with the enforcement of the relatively new law on female genital mutilation, and 3) the unsettled state of the law around state action on issues relating to gender dysphoria.”
Another bill up for consideration on the House floor would ban changing genders on a birth certificate. A recent federal court ruling requires Idaho to offer a process, and opponents say the bill would set the state up for a lawsuit.