Traffic signal work may temporarily delay traffic around Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Crews will be installing battery backup systems for traffic signals at critical intersections beginning Monday, the city said. The work will likely cause temporary traffic delays through Friday.
Installing battery back-up systems, or uninterrupted power supplies, at critical intersections will keep local traffic moving during unscheduled power outages, the city said Thursday in a statement. The system is low-maintenance and can be retrofitted for the city’s existing traffic signals.
The battery back-up systems will be connected at the following intersections:
- Kimberly Road and Eastland Drive
- Blue Lakes Boulevard and Pole Line Road
- Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue
- Blue Lakes Boulevard and Addison Avenue
- Washington Street and Addison Avenue
- Washington Street and Pole Line Road
- Washington Street and Falls Avenue
- Shoshone Street and Minidoka Avenue
Traffic signals at each intersection will be off for about 20 minutes while crews connect the new systems. Twin Falls Police officers will direct traffic at the intersections while the signals are off.
During installation, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the intersections if possible. Drivers should expect delays at the intersections during the work.
