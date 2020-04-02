Traffic signal work may temporarily delay traffic around Twin Falls

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TWIN FALLS — Crews will be installing battery backup systems for traffic signals at critical intersections beginning Monday, the city said. The work will likely cause temporary traffic delays through Friday.

Installing battery back-up systems, or uninterrupted power supplies, at critical intersections will keep local traffic moving during unscheduled power outages, the city said Thursday in a statement. The system is low-maintenance and can be retrofitted for the city’s existing traffic signals.

The battery back-up systems will be connected at the following intersections:

Kimberly Road and Eastland Drive

Blue Lakes Boulevard and Pole Line Road

Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue

Blue Lakes Boulevard and Addison Avenue

Washington Street and Addison Avenue

Washington Street and Pole Line Road

Washington Street and Falls Avenue

Shoshone Street and Minidoka Avenue

Traffic signals at each intersection will be off for about 20 minutes while crews connect the new systems. Twin Falls Police officers will direct traffic at the intersections while the signals are off.

During installation, drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid the intersections if possible. Drivers should expect delays at the intersections during the work.

