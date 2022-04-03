Tori Orgain-Wakewood Candidate

TWIN FALLS — A former teacher and architect is running for State House. Tori Orgain-Wakewood filed as a candidate for Representative for Idaho’s District 24, which represents rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas counties. She will face Chenele Dixon in the May 17 Republican primary election.

Orgain-Wakewood said she is running because she didn’t like to see candidates running unopposed.

“I found that after redistricting, that again in my area it was unchallenged, I decided that at least there needed to be two people,” Orgain-Wakewood said.

“I don’t know my competition, so I haven’t anything bad to say,” she said. “I do believe that people should just have a choice.”

Infrastructure and education are at the top of her priority list. Her professional background is in architecture and education, and she said she has more than 30 years of experience as a teacher of all age levels.

She said she is aware of the pitfalls in Idaho that she would want to address. She wants schools to prepare children to be competitive, to be well-positioned to go to college and pursue technical challenges, and wants to see computer programing and coding included in elementary education.

“Computers are here to stay,” she said. “Children should be learning that language at the earliest possible time.”

Orgain-Wakewood said she would like to increase parents’ access to teachers and be more involved in the education process by hosting more social opportunities and personal connections beyond what is available through open houses and parent/ teacher meetings.

“When I was a teacher I had a policy that I had to one: look for a miracle every day, and two: if I had a problem with a child in a classroom, I always had to make that first phone call to the parent, and I tried to do it often,” She said. “ You have to establish a good relationship, one that is based on non-conflict … and (parents) felt comfortable coming in the classroom.”

She also supports increased teacher wages, and improved teacher training.

Orgain-Wakewood said infrastructure is a priority, from roads, bridges, and potholes, to water, emergency services, and beyond.

“I’d really like to put focus on the needs of the community,” she said. “ I’m working real hard to get to know those, to know truly what it is that is needed.”

She said growth has brought diversity, and a range of needs, and she said it’s important to take a look at all those needs.

“It’s important to take a look at each one of those and not weigh them out in terms of one’s more important than the other, but how can we effectively overlap them so that there’s a continuity, like a fabric that makes us all stronger,” she said.

If elected, Orgain-Wakewood said she would like to see legislative action to balance power between the governor and Legislature.

“The legislative body is in session for three months, and then nine months they’re out of power, and I would like to see them being able to be called back into session if it’s important,” she said.

Orgain-Wakewood moved to the Magic Valley in the early 2000s with her husband Kendal to be near his parents, William and Lucille Wakewood, who were long-time residents of Rupert. She currently is serving as a caregiver for a friend, and fosters rescue animals of all sizes, from birds to horses, at her Twin Falls home.

