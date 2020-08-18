To stop COVID-19, Idaho cities are tracking it in an unusual (smelly) place: your sewage

For now, the process being developed at UI is “not a high throughput process,” said Eva Top, professor at UI and leader of the lab where testing is being developed. They would need more funding to scale up the process, Top said. They have been working with samples from the city of Moscow and the city of Twin Falls.

Results are useful for detecting trends in infections

It is possible to estimate the amount of infections in a community, but neither scientists nor officials think it is an accurate estimation. It is full of assumptions about things that are not known with high certainty.

For example, an estimate of the number of cases depends on how many people and how often are using a particular sewage system. Researchers should know the amount of people shedding the virus in their stool and how much virus can actually be present in someone’s stool. They need to control for how much water is running through the sewage system or for how much of the virus initially present in the sample is lost in the detection process.

However, the variation in time of the number of viral copies present in the wastewater can inform about the infection trends in the community. It is especially valuable because it incorporates data on asymptomatic patients, who can unknowingly spread the infection and are unlikely to get tested.