To keep from losing air service, City Council guarantees minimum revenue for airline

TWIN FALLS — As the airline industry seeks to limit revenue losses, City Council has signed on to an agreement to retain the Magic Valley’s current level of air service.

The council authorized Mayor Ruth Pierce to sign an agreement with SkyWest to guarantee minimum revenue for a daily flight between Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport and Salt Lake City International Airport.

Under the minimum revenue guarantee, the city and county will make payments to SkyWest if the quarterly revenue from ticket sales fails to cover the cost to operate the routes.

Without the agreement, SkyWest said it would begin the process of removing services from Twin Falls.

“All the current metrics in the industry suggest it would be an extremely difficult period ahead of us to recruit new air service,” said Airport Manager Bill Carberry. “Any attempts to acquire that type of service after losing it may be far more expensive than this agreement may be.”

The City of Twin Falls and Twin Falls County are co-owners of Joslin Field and would split the $400,000 guarantee, with each being responsible for $200,000. Additionally, both would need to approve the agreement for it to take effect. The County Commissioners will discuss the Minimum Revenue Agreement on Tuesday.

Once signed, either party would be able to terminate the agreement with 60-days’ notice.

In a presentation to the council, Carberry said residual effects of the pandemic are still being felt by airlines, which are gripped by a pilot shortage and other economic factors. This has resulted in air carriers seeking to eliminate risk.

“They are looking to abate any risk, even for the shortest period of time,” Carberry said. “A revenue guarantee is a way for a community to abate any potential financial losses to an airline for a period of time while operating that route.”

Carberry said current travel levels appear to be robust, and he said that of the available 50 seats per day, 40 or more are filled with passengers from the Magic Valley.

Carberry told the Council that other small community airports had recently signed similar agreements. Pocatello; Elko; Williston, North Dakota; and Elko, Nevada have all signed similar guarantees with regional air carriers.

“It’s not where we want to be,” Carberry said. “ But, we’re not alone.”

The Magic Valley regional airport recently saw SkyWest reduce its three daily flights to Salt Lake City and elimination of the less-frequent flight to Denver.

Prior to the reduction in services, Twin Falls had 150 seats available for daily travel.

Under the agreement, SkyWest will provide one daily non-stop Delta branded flight to Salt Lake City, and has said they will prioritize a morning flight to Salt Lake, and an evening return to Twin Falls.

Councilmember Shawn Barigar has been involved in talks to pursue increased air service options and said he supported the agreement if for no other reason than to prevent losing the city’s current service.

“We’ve found ourselves in challenging times with air service over the past many years,” Barigar said. “But this certainly feels like the most stinging conversation to have.”

As part of the agreement, SkyWest will continue to operate its once-daily flight from Twin Falls to Salt Lake City with a 50-seat capacity jet.

“That says to me there’s a level of commitment from SkyWest as a provider here,” Barigar said. “I view this more as about preserving some level of service, as minimal as it may be, as better than the alternative of nothing.”

