This would free your kids’ lemonade stand, lawn mowing from Idaho sales tax, regulations

“It was a real travesty, crushing the spirit of the kids out there trying to make a few bucks,” he said. “I really feel like we should be promoting capitalism among kids, especially now.”

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee introduced the bill on a unanimous voice vote Thursday in the second week of the Idaho Legislature’s 2021 session at the Capitol in Boise.

Medical deduction for property-tax relief

Von Ehlinger also introduced a bill to provide a standard $4,000 medical expense deduction for Idaho’s circuit breaker property tax relief program.

The circuit breaker provides elderly Idahoans, veterans and other homeowners with a small property tax deduction if they meet certain income limits. Medical expenses are one of the deductions allowed when calculating household income.

Von Ehlinger, who introduced the bill at the request of the State Tax Commission, noted that homeowners have to submit subscriptions and detailed receipts to qualify for the medical deduction. Some people object to that as an invasion of privacy.

“The purpose of this bill is to protect privacy,” he said.