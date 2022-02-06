This bill in the Idaho Legislature would add ‘USA’ to driver’s licenses of U.S. citizens

BOISE — Idaho immigrant rights organizations are “stumped” by a bill introduced by Rep. Brandon Mitchell, a Moscow Republican, that would let U.S. citizens add a “USA” notation to their Idaho driver’s licenses.

Mitchell said his bill, House Bill 527, was motivated by “voting rights,” so that Idahoans can prove their citizenship on their licenses when registering to vote. Mitchell introduced the bill in the House Transportation and Defense Committee earlier this week. It would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

“It would just be something optional for U.S. citizens to use to be able to show citizenship,” Mitchell said by phone Thursday. “It was not meant as anything nefarious.”

But immigrant rights activists said the bill could have unintended consequences. The measure could encourage law enforcement and government agencies to discriminate against communities of color, said Estefanía Mondragon, executive director of PODER of Idaho, a Latinx and immigrants rights group.

“What we know is voter fraud is basically nonexistent,” Mondragon told the Idaho Statesman. “Our initial analysis is that this is just a way for the Idaho Transportation Department to further (monitor) people’s citizenship and immigration status.”

To get the notation on a license, applicants would need to provide their birth certificate to the Department of Motor Vehicles. If someone’s birth certificate is impossible to get, another government-issued document may be accepted, according to the bill.

Mitchell said the USA notation would be optional for U.S. citizens and did not intend for law enforcement to use the designation. He said he wanted to give Idahoans the option to be able to use their driver’s license as proof of citizenship.

“It is all for voter registration,” he said.

Idaho residents currently don’t need to show they’re U.S. citizens to vote. They can register to vote online at voteidaho.gov by providing their Idaho driver’s license number and swear that they are U.S. citizens under penalty of perjury. To register to vote in person, Idahoans must bring a photo identification (state-issued ID, tribal card, U.S. passport or current student ID), a state ID number or the last four digits of a Social Security number and proof of residency.

After registering, a voter must bring a student or government-issued ID to an in-person polling station or request an absentee ballot. Falsely claiming citizenship to register to vote is a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

“Undocumented people and legal permanent residents aren’t trying to vote,” Mondragon said. If caught, that would cancel any efforts to become U.S. citizens, she said, and it wouldn’t be worth it.

Immigrant rights activists fear discrimination

Mondragon said immigrant rights activists are concerned the bill could encourage law enforcement to discriminate against communities of color.

“I am a U.S. citizen. If I got pulled over and I didn’t have the USA on my license, would that mean I would have a more thorough check by law enforcement?” Mondragon said.

Mitchell said the Idaho Transportation Department would already be changing Idaho licenses because of a new contract. He thought it would be a good time to introduce the “USA” notation.

There are a number of reasons U.S. citizens don’t have a passport or birth certificate, which are common documents to prove citizenship. According to a report from the Brennan Center For Justice, a progressive policy institution, millions of U.S. citizens —between 5% and 7% — don’t have a passport or birth certificate.

Mondragon said she is open to discussing the bill with the representative.

“This would be great to use this time to start having conversations with the immigrants rights community,” she said. “We ask him to keep immigrants of all kinds, whether citizens or undocumented, in mind.”

