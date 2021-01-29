They usually respond to disasters. Now, Idaho is calling them to help with COVID-19

Idaho taps disaster experts to aid with vaccine

BOISE — Following the lead of another Western state, Idaho plans to request more federal help with its vaccine rollout.

Who will provide that help? It may be none other than the Boise-based teams that have mobilized to help fight wildfires throughout Idaho and the West. Already this month, those teams have been using what they’ve learned from years of fighting actual wildfires to help Washington state try to extinguish the fast-spreading blaze of COVID-19.

“The Idaho Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Health and Welfare are in the process of requesting an incident management team from FEMA to assist with vaccinations in Idaho,” Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said Tuesday. “This incident management team will support the public health districts, and they are finalizing the exact mission. This request cannot be made without an emergency declaration.”

The state has not yet submitted that request to FEMA, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

“The Idaho Office of Emergency Management will submit it when it’s ready,” IDHW public information manager Niki Forbing-Orr said in an email Wednesday. “The public health districts are still finalizing the mission.”