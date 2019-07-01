TWIN FALLS — Many of the 329 new and amended laws passed this year by the Legislature go into effect July 1.
Idaho drivers are now required to move to the left lane when passing highway workers and other roadside responders. Drivers were already required to move over for police vehicles but the new law includes any vehicle with flashing lights, such as a tow truck or a highway maintenance vehicle.
Those who fail to move over could receive an infraction citation, Idaho State Police Sgt. Mark Donahue told the Times-News.
“It’s to provide safety for the guys who are out working on the side of the road,” Donahue said.
The law also protects highway workers removing tires, animal carcasses, or other debris from the road.
A separate law increases the fine for those caught unlawfully passing a loading or unloading school bus. The minimum fine for a first offense increased from $100 to $500, with prorated fines up to $1,000 for each consecutive offense.
Handgun owners aged 18 to 20 can now conceal carry within city limits.
In 2016, the state passed a bill allowing anyone 18 and older to carry a concealed weapon without a permit anywhere in the state. The only exception was those 18 to 20 could not conceal carry handguns in the city.
The new law signed in April by Gov. Brad Little gets rid of that exception.
Sexual assault survivors now receive greater protections.
One bill requires all sexual assault evidence kits to be processed by the Idaho State Police Forensic Services laboratory. A total of 78 kits went untested in Idaho in 2018, according to an ISP report.
Cases with evidence of an unfounded claim will not be tested.
Another bill allows sexual assault victims to remain anonymous and still receive medical attention. Hospital staff are no longer required to report assaults to the police in an effort to protect victims’ identities.
About 900 pages of administrative rules, or 19% of all rule chapters, were allowed to sunset Monday. All other regulations were granted “temporary and proposed” status.
The Legislature declined to renew the rules through 2020, prompting Little to make sweeping cuts and modifications.
Administrative rules are effectively law in Idaho, and govern everything from environmental protections to licensing.
New limits have been placed on how the Urban Renewal Agency may use property taxes to pay for city building projects.
Municipal building construction or renovation projects must now be put on a ballot if costs exceed $1 million with at least 51% public money, including any amount from urban-renewal.
The purpose is to establish more taxpayer input for city buildings, according to a bill note.
“Urban Renewal was not intended to become the path to least resistance for the construction or financing of municipal buildings,” the note says.
A 2% raise for teacher salaries also goes into effect today. The new career ladder sets the minimum salary at $38,500 in 2019-20 and $40,000 in 2020-21. The raise will cost the state about $3.8 million in fiscal year 2020 and $7.6 million in 2021.
Teacher salaries make up about 85%, or $53.5 million, of the 2019-20 budget approved in June by Twin Falls School District.
First responders will now receive workers compensation coverage for post-traumatic stress injuries suffered on the job. Previously, psychological injuries needed to be accompanied by a physical injury.
Porn can no longer be watched in public libraries under a bill sponsored by Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls. Libraries already filtered “pornographic or obscene material” on their computers, but the new law requires libraries to block such content from public Wi-Fi networks.
Those threatening violence on school grounds via social media can now be detained without a warrant under another new law.
