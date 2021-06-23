The nation’s wildland firefighting headquarters, in Boise, is getting some long-needed funds

2021 National Interagency Fire Center projects

$275,000 for replacing the outdated fire detection system at the fire center’s hangar and repairing the HVAC system. This is being split with the U.S. Forest Service, which is contributing an additional $600,000.

$245,000 for repairing an aging stormwater collection system that is inadequate to manage stormwater in accordance with Clean Water Act requirements.

$220,000 for replacing two aging un-interruptible power supply units that serve a mission critical data center, and for repairing a failing subgrade, heating systems and finishes.

Other 2021 Department of Interior projects for Idaho include: