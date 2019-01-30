TWIN FALLS — President Donald Trump declared a temporary end to the longest government shutdown in U.S. history on Friday, following 35 days of stressful uncertainty for federal government employees in Twin Falls and around the country.
But while workers at the Magic Valley Regional Airport went without one paycheck, and then another, some members of the community reached out to lend a helping hand.
A steady flow of food donations, household items, and grocery store gift cards — many of them contributed anonymously — were dropped off at the airport over those weeks, airport manager Bill Carberry said, providing at least some relief for the TSA agents and air traffic controllers employed by the government.
“The community was just wonderful in their response and their outpouring and their appreciation for the TSA employees out here,” airport manager Bill Carberry said. “These were difficult times and I think it just made all the federal workers feel really warm to know the community was supporting them.”
Diantha Leavitt of Twin Falls said she was inspired to start a GoFundMe account to pay for gasoline gift cards after hearing about the situations of some of the workers affected. She is still accepting donations through the account, as not all federal workers have received back pay for the paychecks missed yet.
“I’ve been concerned about the shutdown and about people not having pay,” Leavitt told the Times-News on Thursday, before the political impasse came to a temporary end. “Without that kind of support, how do we get our air traffic controllers and others so essential to getting people in and out of Twin Falls to work?”
Some Magic Valley-based companies contributed as well: On Friday, a Glanbia representative brought cheese, crackers, and nutritional products — along with some squeezable “stress cows” — to the airport for federal workers.
An executive with the company came up with the idea to donate cheese that morning after flying out of the airport, engagement manager Peggy Watland said.
“It was a feel-good moment and we just expanded on it and ran with it,” Watland said. “We don’t often take the time to help each other enough, so we just wanted to do something special.”
While the shutdown has technically ended, not all government employees have received the pay they are owed yet. White House budget director Mick Mulvaney said Sunday that he hopes all workers will receive back pay this week, the Associated Press reported, with the exact timing depending on each individual agency.
In the meantime, Carberry said, federal workers at the Magic Valley Regional Airport remain grateful for the support they’ve received from the community.
“I know for a fact the message they have is thank you,” Carberry said. “At the end of the day we’re all people, and it was really nice to see.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.