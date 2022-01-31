The last M.D. left in the Idaho Legislature will not seek re-election

Audrey Dutton
Idaho Capital Sun
BOISE — It’s a pandemic, and the Idaho Legislature is about to lose the only medical doctor left in its chambers.
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Burley, told the Idaho Capital Sun on Jan. 21 that he plans to retire.
Wood attended medical school at Tulane University in New Orleans and trained as a physician at major medical centers, including at a military base, before returning to Idaho in the 1970s to practice medicine in the Magic Valley.
He was elected to his first term in the Legislature in 2006.
“Sixteen years is long enough,” he said in a phone interview. “It’s time for somebody else” to take the seat.
“I’ve got things I want to do, and I’m still in good health,” he said, adding that he wants to spend some of his retirement traveling with his wife.
At the intersection of health and politics, during a politicized pandemic
Wood is chairman of the Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee.
During the pandemic, he has been one of few Republicans in the Legislature to follow public health recommendations to wear a mask. Several of his committee members also wore masks when meeting in person this month.
When the House reconvened in Boise in November to consider a slew of bills mainly related to COVID-19 testing and vaccines, Wood’s committee did not consider any of the bills.
Wood told Idaho Reports then that he “profoundly” disagreed with the nine bills that were assigned to his committee. His decision not to hold hearings on the bills kept them from moving forward.
Wood told the Sun that, so far this session, he hasn’t seen any draft legislation to address employer vaccine requirements.
Six years ago, the Legislature included two other physicians. Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, defeated John Rusche, D-Lewiston, a retired pediatrician and health insurance executive, in the 2016 election. Former senator Dan Foreman, R-Moscow, defeated Dan Schmidt, D-Moscow, a family physician, in the 2016 election.
Before them, other health care providers and health care workers served in Idaho’s part-time, citizen legislature.
For example, Margaret Henbest, a pediatric nurse practitioner, was elected in 1996 to the Idaho House and served as a legislator for 12 years, changing laws to expand the profession of nurse practitioners in Idaho.
Rep. Greg Ferch, R-Boise, is a licensed chiropractor. He is in his first term representing District 21, which includes southwest Boise.
Other longtime legislators have said the 2022 session will be their last, including Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, who has served 11 terms, and
Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Filer, who has served five terms.
PHOTOS: Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
A man passes the Capitol Building on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett enters the House Chambers for Gov. Brad Little's State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
The Idaho flag flies in the Statehouse on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Gov. Brad Little gives an interview after the annual State of the State Address on Monday at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Gov. Brad Little gives the annual State of the State Address on Monday at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin applauds during the annual State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
After giving the annual State of the State Address, Gov. Brad Little exits the House Chambers on Monday at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Speaker of the House Scott Bedke listens to Gov. Brad Little, not shown, give the annual State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Gov. Brad Little gives the annual State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon applauds Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, holds his hand over his heart during the Pledge of Allegiance on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, attends the first day of the regular session Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Cassia, converses on the first day of the regular session Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Senate Majority Leader Kelly Anthon speaks Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett is seen after the State of the State address Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Gov. Brad Little's family is seen during his State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Dignitaries and the public attend Gov. Brad Little's State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, waits for Gov. Brad Little to give the annual State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, attends the session Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Gov. Brad Little gives the annual State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin speaks in the Senate Chambers on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Speaker of the House Scott Bedke and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin watch as Gov. Brad Little enters the House Chambers to give the State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Ned Burns, D-Blaine, attends the first day of the regular session Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, attends the first day of the regular session Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin applauds during Gov. Brad Little's State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, listens to Gov. Brad Little give the annual State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Fred Wood, R-Cassia, attends the annual State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Gov. Brad Little gives the annual State of the State Address on Monday at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Chief Justice Richard Bevan converses before Gov. Brad Little gives the annual State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, talks on the phone Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Gov. Brad Little prepares to give the annual State of the State address while Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, left, and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin share a smile Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise. Speaker of the House Scott Bedke is hidden behind Gov. Little.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Gov. Brad Little gives the annual State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Ned Burns, D-Blaine, attends the first day of the regular session Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, applauds Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, takes a moment Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, listens as Gov. Brad Little gives the annual State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Ned Burns, D-Blaine, attends the first day of the regular session Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Twin Falls, attends the first day of the regular session Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett is seen Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Twin Falls, applauds during Gov. Brad Little's State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Speaker of the House Scott Bedke shakes Gov. Brad Little's hand as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, left, and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin watch Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Rep. Clark Kauffman, R-Twin Falls, converses on the first day of the session Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Gov. Little delivers State of the State Address
Gov. Brad Little shakes hands after giving the annual State of the State address on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at the Capitol Building in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Idaho governor touts big education spending boost, tax cuts
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Boise.
AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger
Idaho governor touts big education spending boost, tax cuts
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Boise. Behind him are Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder (R-Boise), Speaker of the House Scott Bedke (R-Oakley) and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
Otto Kitsinger, Associated Press
Idaho governor touts big education spending boost, tax cuts
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Boise. Behind him are Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder (R-Boise), Speaker of the House Scott Bedke (R-Oakley), and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger
Idaho governor touts big education spending boost, tax cuts
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Boise. Behind him are Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder (R-Boise), Speaker of the House Scott Bedke (R-Oakley), and Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin.
AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger
Idaho governor touts big education spending boost, tax cuts
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Boise.
AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger
Idaho governor touts big education spending boost, tax cuts
Idaho Gov. Brad Little leaves the house chambers after he delivers his State of the State address at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Boise.
AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger
Idaho governor touts big education spending boost, tax cuts
Idaho Gov. Brad Little delivers his State of the State address inside the house chambers at the state Capitol building, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 in Boise.
Otto Kitsinger
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.