The Good, Bad and Ugly: Lawmakers look back at the 2022 Idaho session

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho legislature finished off the 2022 legislative session last week, and most Magic Valley lawmakers were happy to head home after a busy 81 days. After last years’ record 311 day session, this year was comparatively brief, but a flurry of bills were considered, and Magic Valley lawmakers reflected on some of what happened once it was all over.

Education

Twin Falls Representative Lance Clow is chair of the House Education Committee and said he got most of the things he wanted from the legislative session.

“I would say that we accomplished everything that we set out to do,” Clow said.

The session saw a handful of educator incentives like pay increases, implementing of the career ladder and allowing school districts to join the state health plan. Both houses acted quickly to pass clusters of legislation that had been mulled over for years, and in light of economic and social conditions that have caused workforce shortages in many industries across the nation, the State has taken some action.

One education bill Clow had worked on this year was to codify a change in the school funding formula to enrollment-based over average daily attendance. The bill sought to address the uncertainty of school districts that set their budgets in June; many of them wait until December or later to find out if their funding assumptions were correct. Governor Brad Little ultimately vetoed the bill, but Clow is assured that the mechanisms which are in place on a temporary basis will serve the same purpose, at least for this year.

“If the state board acts immediately to put them on an enrollment count for the next fiscal year, then I would say even though the law is not there, at least we made sure schools were properly aware of what was going on with for their budgets,” Clow said.

Representative Sally Toone, a Democrat from Gooding and former educator, said she is pleased about the Rural Educator Incentive Program, which she had worked on for several years. The program would make money available to rural educators over four years that can be used to pay back student loans or to gain further certifications and training.

“The incentive is that they stay in our district because for four years you get extra money towards say a student loan, if you stay in the district up to four years,” Toone said. “The intent was to keep people in our rural districts because we lose people between years two and four when they begin teaching,” Toone said “that seems to be the year they no longer come back. This was an incentive to keep them in our rural district and our smaller communities.”

Content standards

Every five years the state must review school content standards, and adjust as needed. This year the legislature finalized a separation from Common Core standards, something Clow said will relieve parents, while still seeking to provide solid educational foundations for English, language arts, math, and science.

“We changed our standards, made them a little bit more understandable, and we think are as rigorous, if not more rigorous than the prior standards,” Clow said. “Common Core as we know it is gone. Many of the same expectations are there, but it’s the Idaho Way now.”

Full-day kindergarten

Literacy funding approved by the Legislature and signed by the governor allows school districts to fund all-day kindergarten, or use the funding for other purposes.

Toone said all-day kindergarten was a big item on her wishlist that didn’t come to pass. The state did increase support for early childhood literacy funding, which can be used for all-day kindergarten if a school district chooses.

“I understand it’s a local choice,” Toone said. “But we have 44% of our schools offer full-day kindergarten … the state does not take responsibility for paying for that.”

Workforce training

Toone was glad to see legislation to fund the Workforce Development Council, using ARPA money to support childcare infrastructure grants.

Toone was also pleased to see money for workforce housing projects, and one-time money to support 4H equipment and supplies through the University of Idaho Cooperative Extension.

Rep. Laurie Lickley, a Republican from Jerome, said this year steps were made towards increasing the behavioral health workforce and enhancing intra-state compacts with neighboring states to allow them to provide telehealth for behavioral and mental health issues.

“We could always do more work,” Lickley said. “Labor issues across multiple industries across the state are going to continue to be a challenge … especially on the mental and behavioral health side of things.”

Income tax cut

Another bill that was quickly passed in both bodies was Governor Little’s income tax relief, which reduced rates and reduced 5 tax brackets down to four. It got wide support from legislators statewide and across the Magic Valley, including Rep. Lickley.

“Putting that tax money back into the hands of the people that paid it and letting them stick it back into the local economy in goods and services is huge for me,” Lickley said. “If we’ve got a surplus and we’re taking care of business, let’s put it back.”

Rep. Toone was among the Democrats critical of the income tax relief.

“You only get a good amount if you’re independently wealthy and above,” Toone said. “Most Idahoans will get $75 dollars.”

Infrastructure

Rep. Clark Kauffman, a Republican from Filer, was pleased with steps taken to support water infrastructure, with one-time money to help build and improve recharge and water delivery systems.

“There’s money going in to road infrastructure, money going into water infrastructure, It’ll pay off for generations to come,” Kauffman said. “I think since our kids and grandkids are going to be paying the bill for a lot of this ARPA money, they should have some benefit out of it, and I think those are the things that they can benefit from,”

Rep. Lickley was with the Governor for the water infrastructure announcement at Murtaugh Lake in March. This year the legislature put $325 million into water infrastructure projects, including a pipeline to Mountain Home Air Force Base, as well as raising the capacity of Anderson Ranch Dam.

“We’ve got a group of brilliant stakeholders at the table to identify priority projects for recharge and infrastructure support and addressing the needs of our water users across the entire southern tier of Idaho,” Lickley said.

She added that conversations about water will only continue to increase after years of drought have reduced supply, while the last decade has seen an increase in water users in the Magic Valley and across the state.

Property tax

Many legislators had hoped for property tax reform. Kauffman said there were a couple discussed, but none that had really been through the test of committees and vetting.

“There were a lot of bills that dealt with (property tax reform) but I don’t think any of them were quite ripe for picking yet,” Kauffman said. “They need more discussion and some tweaking to take out some of the unintended consequences of what they might have caused.”

One thing that Kauffman said will help reduce some of the property tax sting was legislation to transfer public defender fees to the state, freeing up the counties to reduce those taxes.

Behavioral Health

This year was particularly busy for the Health and Welfare Committee, Lickley said.

“The other sessions, it’s been busy, but this session I was busier than I’ve ever been,” Lickley said.

Lickley worked in the committee on implementing priorities identified by Idaho Behavior Health Council.

“I’ve watched mental health in our rural communities, and what a stigma there is attached to having conversations about mental health,” Lickley said. “Crawling back on your horse and just sucking it up is not always going to work. We have to be able to have some of those conversations.”

Lickley said this year saw a lot of progress toward implementing the Behavioral Health Council’s nine top priorities for putting solutions in place for mental health, behavioral, and substance abuse issues.

“We are going to check off at least five of them out of this legislative session,” Lickley said, adding that more announcements about those developments will be made in the coming week.

One bill passed addressed concerns about catastrophic indigent funding, and who takes care of paying for involuntary mental holds. Another portion of legislation completed involves developing and implementing a crisis response system for youth.

That will involve modeling and piloting the program to integrate school counselors, juvenile justice and social workers to be included in the conversation to improve communication across agencies, which hopefully will result in more juveniles being diverted from unsafe or illegal behaviors, with the intent that they become productive members of society.

Harmful content

After a bill to hold librarians criminally liable if minors accessed ‘harmful content’ died in the senate, the House spent long hours at the end of the session rewriting the Library Commission budget. Ultimately, they cut $3 million in federal funding to make telehealth available to rural communities.

Rep. Kauffman said that the maneuvering was misguided and unnecessary.

“It seems to me like those issues are always there that people are very passionate about, but sometimes I wonder if their information is quite as correct as they think it is,” Kauffman said “ If there’s bad stuff in the library then the library board should take care of it. There are people who are responsible for that and I don’t think it’s always the Legislature.”

Kauffman added: “If your library’s not being run correctly, talk to the people that run the library, not the commission. They’re just helping fund the libraries.”

Toone felt it was clear that the Library Commission was being punished.

“Why would you cut telehealth, federal funds, from the Commission of the Libraries?” Toone said. “Libraries are critical and especially to our rural areas, and the people that were doing this didn’t have a grasp on what really happens in our rural communities.”

After the Harmful Materials bill died in the Senate, the Legislature passed a resolution to form a workgroup to continue studying the issue. Toone said it would be helpful if they arrived at a definition of what constitutes ‘harmful material.’

“Are we talking medical texts? As I understand it a couple of the samples that they brought in were actually medical texts that were in the library,” Toone said. “That’s what made the law so ambiguous. There’s no definition in code for ‘harmful material.’”

Rep. Lickley also did not like the late-night budget re-writes of the library commission budget.

“That was a long day,” Lickley said. “I think a lot of that was unnecessary.”

Lickley said the legislature may see telehealth funding return, after a summer of stepping back to address concerns.

“Will it help those that need it this year? Probably not, which is sad.” Lickley said. “Let’s get it stuck back in there in some capacity to help our rural libraries address the needs of our communities.”

Grocery tax

One talking point for many Republicans is a repeal of the grocery tax. Rep. Ron Nate, a Republican from Rexburg, introduced a bill to repeal the grocery tax, and it never advanced out of the Ways and Means committee. As a personal bill, it hadn’t been vetted by stakeholders or a committee, and lawmakers said that it had flaws in the language that didn’t also repeal the grocery-tax rebate, and would have ultimately been reimbursing people for a tax they had not paid. According to Clow, if passed, the bill would cost the state $100 million a year, which is why, in his view, the majority of lawmakers would not support it.

That didn’t stop Nate from daily requesting the bill to be released from committee to the floor for a vote each day. The house voted against moving the bill to the floor by a substantial majority, day after day.

Toone said the persistent and failed efforts of Nate were a waste of time and money.

“We wasted easily $20,000 at $50 dollars a minute doing this every single day,” Toone said. “Taxpayer dollars can be used a lot of places and not on crazy stuff.”

Lickley said that in an ideal situation, legislation would be ironed out in the interim, finding out where the challenges lie, identifying the stakeholders, be they county, cities, workforces, and then working to identify solutions and working to draft that legislation.

“I’ve never drafted a personal bill to make a statement, I don’t see a circumstance in the near future where that will be,” Lickley said. “I just think good policy for the long term is developed by being resourceful and thoughtful.”

