‘The ACLU will see the governor in court.’ Groups react to passage of anti-transgender bills

Planned Parenthood: “Gov. Little has made a decision that is bad for Idaho communities, bad for Idaho commerce, bad for Idaho’s national image, and will cost taxpayers significantly when this undoubtedly goes to court. We condemn Gov. Little’s actions and the actions of dozens of Idaho legislators who are so focused on pleasing their bigoted base instead of doing what is right. Their actions this legislative session will take decades to repair, but we will never stop fighting for the rights of all people,” Idaho State Director Mistie Tolman said.

Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence: “We are deeply disappointed that Gov. Little would ignore the voices of so many Idahoans, from every corner of this state, from all backgrounds, who were courageous in sharing their opposition to these bills and the additional hardships these bills will create for them. ... “We want our transgender community to know that we value and love them for who they are, and we will continue to support the transgender community however we can,” Executive Director Kelly Miller said.