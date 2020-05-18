The 2020 Census is key to helping Idaho Latinos recover from coronavirus. Here’s why

The U.S. Census Bureau was able to resume operations in Idaho on May 6 after the state lifted its stay-at-home order. Although more than 480,000 Idaho households have responded to the census, many people in rural Idaho haven’t even received a 2020 census questionnaire because of coronavirus delays.

Idaho’s Latino leaders collaborate on census outreach

Contamos Idaho Census, a collaboration of Idaho Latino leaders and local community organizations, had to cancel several outreach events and visits planned to pockets of hard-to-reach Latinos and Spanish-speakers in more than nine Idaho counties. Instead, organizers had to pivot to digital, and step up outreach on local Spanish radio stations.

The group released a fully bilingual video on Wednesday, featuring several community leaders who emphasized the importance of a fair and accurate census for Latinos.

“The coronavirus has highlighted just how important school lunches, Head Start, Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP, unemployment insurance, food stamps and utility assistance is to our most vulnerable communities,” said Jonathan Gonzalez, the administration coordinator for Western Idaho Community Action Partnership in the video. “And we know that’s who will carry the brunt of this national crisis.”