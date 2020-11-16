'That’s just irresponsible': Gov. Inslee says Idaho’s COVID-19 response hurts Washington hospitals

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Previous restrictions on bars, restaurants and other businesses were not reinstated with the rollback. Little also activated 100 members of the Idaho National Guard to aid local hospitals, which have said for weeks that they are understaffed and nearing capacity.

Inslee also said he was “stunned” to hear that Kootenai County, home to Coeur d’Alene, planned to send COVID-19 patients to Oregon or Washington hospitals “at the same week ... that they’d abandoned their mask requirement.” The Panhandle Health District board rescinded an existing mask mandate on Oct. 23.

“That’s just irresponsible,” Inslee said. “I don’t know what else to say about it. We hope Idaho, over time, will be more aggressive and responsible, frankly, to reduce the burden on the Spokane medical system. That’s a hope.”

It’s not the first time Inslee has criticized Idaho’s response to the pandemic. Last month, he again pointed to issues at the Spokane/Kootenai county border and decried the removal of the Kootenai County mask mandate.

In April, Inslee said Idaho had been left out of a “Western States Pact” to combat coronavirus (which included Washington, Oregon and California) because Little and other leaders were “having a little more difficult time in Idaho building a consensus about the next step.”