Terrorists planned to kidnap Michigan’s governor. How did that affect Brad Little?

BOISE — Last week, 13 people were arrested for allegedly planning to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. On Tuesday, an FBI agent testifying in that case said the group had also talked about kidnapping Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.

That raised a question: Has Idaho Gov. Brad Little received any threats following his March 25 stay-at-home order prompted by the coronavirus pandemic?

Like Whitmer’s and Northam’s orders, Little’s have drawn controversy.

His order led to businesses and schools shutting down and banned large gatherings.

Whitmer, a Democrat, came under fire for issuing an emergency order over the pandemic and extending it in April by executive order. It shut down businesses and limited public and private gatherings. On Monday, the Michigan Supreme Court denied Whitmer’s request to delay execution of a court opinion that her executive order was unconstitutional.

Northam, also a Democrat, issued similar shutdown orders.

Little, a Republican, was criticized by members of his own party, most notably Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who railed against the shutdown of businesses and attended or supported rallies opposing Little’s stay-at-home order.