BOISE — Swan hunting would be allowed for the first time in Idaho under a bill that moved forward Monday.
The bill approved by the Senate Resources and Environment Committee would create a three-year experimental season for tundra swan in North Idaho and make available 50 tags on a first-come, first-served basis.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game deputy director Paul Kline said the proposed season was requested by sportsmen and women to expand hunting opportunities in the state.
The proposed season would be specifically for tundra swan and not include trumpeter swan, Idaho's other native swan species. Department Director Ed Schriever said few trumpeter swans live in northern Idaho and the experimental season would result in the accidental shooting of less than one bird a year.
“The hunt we are proposing will result in the overwhelming harvest of tundra swans and the very occasional take of a trumpeter swan,” Schriever said. “The way we have constructed the season framework is to minimize any potential impact or harvest of trumpeter swans.”
Kline said tundra swans are typically smaller than trumpeter swans and are identifiable by a patch of yellow on the cheek. He acknowledged they may be difficult to distinguish.
“If it’s dusk or dawn, it’s going to be very difficult for any hunter to identify that difference,” Kline said.
It’s currently illegal to shoot any swan in Idaho, but there would no longer be a penalty if a hunter accidentally shot a trumpeter swan under the bill.
Idaho received permission in 2019 from the Pacific Flyway Council and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to create the season proposed under the bill. The experimental season would begin in October.
Residents could purchase a swan tag for $21 and nonresidents could purchase one for $65.75 under the bill.
Montana, Utah and Nevada have allowed swan hunts for several decades.
Pheasant hunting
The bill would also allow the department to collect money if the Fish and Game Commission chooses to expand stocked pheasant hunting to new areas.
The department stocks nine Wildlife Management Areas with about 21,000 farm-raised pheasants each year. Hunters have requested that the Commission expand the hunts to other public and private lands. Commissioners can already choose to expand the areas eligible for hunts, but legislation is needed to sell a pheasant permit for the new areas.
Kline said the department's budget asks for $330,000 to double the number of farm-raised pheasants for the potential expansion. That cost would be mostly offset through money raised by additional permits under the bill, he said.
Pheasant permits cost about $24 for residents and $52 for non-residents.
The bill now goes to the full Senate.
