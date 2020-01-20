BOISE — Hunters in Idaho could soon set their sights on a new species: swan.
A bill introduced Monday in the Senate Environment and Resources Committee would develop a swan hunting season and create a tag to hunt swan. Residents could purchase a swan tag for $21 and nonresidents could purchase one for $65.75 under the bill.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game deputy director Paul Kline said the swan season would initially be limited to tundra swan, but the bill leaves room for more swan hunting in the future.
“The intent and purpose for this experimental three year season ... is solely to hunt tundra swan,” Kline said.
The bill would also expand eligibility for stocked pheasant hunting from Idaho’s nine wildlife management areas to other locations approved by the Fish and Game Commission.
