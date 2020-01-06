{{featured_button_text}}
New mayor for a new year

Mayoral candidate Suzanne Hawkins addresses the crowd before speaking to the City Council about why she should be mayor Monday during the City Council meeting at City Hall in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Suzanne Hawkins is the city’s new mayor. She was elected Monday night after a close 4-3 City Council vote, edging out Councilwoman Nikki Boyd.

Hawkins has served on City Council since 2012, when she replaced Councilman Lance Clow. When making her case for being chosen as mayor, she noted that she was an Idaho Businesswoman of the Year finalist last year, is ready to be a leader as the city prepares to develop a Metropolitan Planning Organization and is president of the Idaho Association of Cities.

“I believe that all of the groundbreaking work I have put in up to now has more than prepared me to serve as the next mayor of Twin Falls,” Hawkins said.

It was an emotional council meeting for several members, Hawkins included. Her family and friends were in the audience. 

“Thank you all so much,” she said, getting choked up after taking the mayor’s chair. “I promise that I will give all I have and do the best I have for the city of Twin Falls.”

Hawkins will serve a two-year term. She selected Ruth Pierce to serve as vice mayor.

Barigar reflects on the past four years

Former Mayor Shawn Barigar reflected on his time as mayor before handing his seat to Hawkins. His voice was shaky at times while he spoke. 

Barigar recalled that when he first joined the council in 2004, renaming downtown streets, a new dispatch center and a TV antenna on Blue Lakes Boulevard were the hot button issues. A lot has changed, he said.

One of Barigar’s proudest moments as mayor was when the City Council gave a proclamation for LGBTQ Pride month.

Barigar remains on the council, but was not nominated to serve as mayor again.

“Thank you all for the support you’ve given me as mayor these past four years,” Barigar said. “I look forward to offering that same support to our newly elected mayor.”

Craig Hawkins was also sworn in as a councilman at Monday’s meeting after being elected in November to replace the retiring Chris Talkington.

