Superintendent candidates will attend Twin Falls forum

TWIN FALLS — The five candidates for Idaho superintendent of public instruction will answer questions regarding their approach to K-12 public education at an event in April.

The Kiwanis Club of Twin Falls is hosting a candidate forum for the superintendent candidates at noon Thursday, April 7 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. The forum will be preceded by a buffet lunch.

The four statewide candidates have agreed to participate in this event. Current Superintendent Sherri Ybarra, Debbie Critchfield, and Brandon Durst will all be present, and they will face off in the Republican Primary election on May 17. Democrat Terry Gilbert will also be in attendance. Gilbert is unopposed in the primary, and will be on the ballot for November’s general election.

Candidates will each have two minutes for opening statements, where the candidates can introduce themselves. They will then each have the opportunity to answer questions from a moderator. The questions were provided by several Magic Valley school district superintendents.

Following the moderated questions, there will be time available for questions from the public.

“This will be an opportunity for the voters to see all four of the candidates respond together to the same questions,” said Kiwanis Club organizer Neil Harpster.

The superintendent of public education heads Idaho Department of Education, which oversees 115 school districts, 801 public schools, and 75 charter schools. The superintendent also serves on the State Board of Education and is the only member elected by the public; the other seven board positions are appointed by the governor.

The public education budget accounts for more than 50% of the state budget.

The cost top attend the forum is $12 per person which includes the buffet lunch. Due to limited seating and scheduling, reservations and payment need to be made by Monday. More information is available at 208-595-4988, or by email to njstahoe@gmail.com.

