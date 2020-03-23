Sun Valley, Ketchum mayors ask for more state resources, testing to combat COVID-19

KETCHUM — A pair of mayors from Blaine County are asking for additional state help in combating COVID-19 as hospital and EMS services near capacity.

Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw and Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks made the request Sunday in a letter to Gov. Brad Little. They asked the state to take immediate action to provide the area with additional resources and increased testing capacity.

“Our goal is to stem the tide of a fast-moving, ever-evolving pandemic in our county," the letter says. "Additional resources and expedited testing will help us achieve our goal of maximizing personal safety and minimizing community spread."

South Central Public Health Districts reports 35 confirmed cases of the virus in Blaine County as of Monday at 10 a.m. Little issued a shelter-in-place order Thursday after health officials identified community spread in the county.

“The residents of Sun Valley and Ketchum are diligently following the order,” the letter says. “However, in order to curtail further spread, we believe it is important to identify those who have COVID-19 and quarantine and separate them from the healthy population."