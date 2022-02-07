Steve Miller eyes a return to House

FAIRFIELD — Camas County Republican Steve Miller has announced he will be running for District 24’s B seat in the Idaho House of Representatives.

A third-generation dryland farmer, Miller previously served three terms as a representative from 2012 to 2018. He said he decided to run for a return to the House after the Idaho Supreme Court upheld new legislative district maps that combine Camas County with Gooding and rural Twin Falls counties.

Some of Miller’s legislative priorities include education, which he said he’d worked on quite a bit during his previous tenure as Representative. He said he’s a big supporter of local control and giving local school boards more opportunity to determine how they want to do things.

“As a state, we can do a better job of making that spending more effective,” Miller said. “It isn’t always more money that makes something better. Sometimes — many times — it’s how that money is spent.”

Miller also highlights agriculture and water as policy areas he would like to contribute to at the state level.

“Idaho is an Ag state, and it’s a big part of our economy, our heritage, and quality of life, so I want to see that supported,” Miller said.

Prior to Miller’s three terms as Representative, he served as Camas County Commissioner, and he served on the Planning and Zoning commission for 17 years. Miller was also Camas County Soil Conservation District supervisor and ascended to become president of the Idaho Association of Soil Conservation Districts, eventually becoming Secretary and Treasurer on the National Board of Soil Conservation Districts.

The filing period for candidates seeking to appear on primary election ballots is from Feb. 28 to March 11. The primary election is on May 17.

