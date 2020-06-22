Statewide primary sees highest turnout in decades

Registered voters did not automatically receive a ballot for the primary like other states that vote by mail — all those who wanted a ballot still had to request one. But for the first time, the Secretary of State’s Office made the requests available online. Of the 429,463 people who got a ballot, about 170,000 made the request online.

The state also sent mail-in requests with prepaid postage to all households for those who did not apply online.

Idaho will hold two more elections in 2020 — in August and November — and officials plan to open polling places for those elections.

Hancock said he expects traffic at polling to places to be lower than normal. Some people may still be wary of the spreading the virus, and others may choose to continue voting by mail.

Those who requested ballots for the statewide primary were given an option to request a ballot for the upcoming elections, and many people are already set up to receive mail-in ballots.

In-person voting will likely include a variety of safety precautions in order to protect poll workers, who are typically older, Hancock said.