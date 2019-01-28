BOISE — The state Department of Correction is focusing on community supervision programs, including a new re-entry center in Twin Falls, in an effort to reduce Idaho’s growing prison population, the department director said in a presentation to lawmakers Monday.
The state’s prison population has exploded in recent years, with roughly 700 inmates currently housed out of state in Texas facilities to accommodate the overflow. The growth has exacerbated crowding in already-packed jails in Twin Falls and around the state, as counties find themselves housing more state inmates for longer periods of time. There were 232 inmates in Twin Falls’s 194-bed jail as of Monday; 41 other Twin Falls inmates were housed in Jerome County, Cassia County, Blaine County and other facilities.
Idaho’s prison crowding problem goes hand-in-hand with another challenge the state is facing, Correction director Josh Tewalt told the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee Monday: high rates of turnover among, and a lack of resources for, probation and parole officers. With 70 percent of all people who enter the state’s prisons each month having failed to successfully complete a period of felony probation or parole, the department hopes to lower the state’s prison population by addressing factors that can lead to recidivism.
“The water’s rising” in community corrections, Tewalt said. “It’s been rising, and quite frankly our staff are underwater in trying to keep up with caseload size.”
Providing parole and probation officers with more tools and support is one way to do that, Tewalt said; not necessarily hiring more officers, but expanding the resources available to existing officers.
Meanwhile, the state approved plans last year to build a new community re-entry center in Twin Falls, much like the one that closed in 2011. In his proposed budget for fiscal year 2020, Gov. Brad Little has also recommended adding an combined 220 beds at St. Anthony Work Camp and in a new community re-entry center in North Idaho. All of these beds would focus on helping inmates acquire skills to successfully transition back into society.
“You don’t have to be a math major to know that 400 beds doesn’t close the gap,” Tewalt said. “But I think it signifies the importance of a balanced approach to try to solve some of the issues that are in front of us, because you can’t talk about capacity without also talking about what’s driving the need for those beds.
“True public safety, the kind that lasts, is what happens when we’re able to affect behavior,” Tewalt said.
