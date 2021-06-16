State to review policies as Reclaim Idaho requests updated financial analysis of education ballot initiative

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What caused the confusion?

The Secretary of State’s Office attempted to mail the Division of Financial Management a letter on April 29 requesting a fiscal impact statement for Reclaim Idaho’s education ballot initiative. The letter came back undeliverable. That mailing error ultimately resulted in the timelines for the ballot initiative’s review for two different parts of the state government getting out of synch, Houck said.

“One hundred percent, completely,” Houck said when asked if failure to have the letter delivered was responsible for most of the confusion. “It was the breaking of those synchronous timelines.”

In other words, two separate state reviews were now on different tracks.

While the Division of Financial Management was responsible for the fiscal impact statement, the Idaho Attorney General’s Office was completing a separate certificate of review of the ballot initiative, which is outlined in Idaho law. That process involves reviewing the initiative for form and style and what the state calls “substantive import” and recommending revisions or alterations.