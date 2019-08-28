TWIN FALLS — Residents will have the opportunity Wednesday to comment on vaccine requirements and other health-related state rules.
Idaho Department of Health and Welfare will hold its sixth and final public hearing on its administrative rules from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the main conference room of County West at 601 Pole Line Road.
Immunization requirements have dominated both testimony and written public comments so far. The Post Register reported IDHW received 28 emails arguing against immunization rules and 62 emails in favor of keeping current requirements.
Idaho Public Television reported 22 of 23 people who spoke testified on vaccines at the first hearing in Boise.
You have free articles remaining.
Parents are already allowed to opt out of vaccinating their children for any reason. The Legislature approved permanent rules in 2019 to allow exemption notes on any piece of paper, meaning parents will no longer be required to fill out a form.
Agencies are required to accept public comment this year after the Legislature adjourned without reauthorizing thousands of pages of administrative rules. The rules were set to expire July 1 until Gov. Brad Little granted most of them temporary status.
Little reauthorized 71 of IDHW’s original 83 rule chapters, Idaho Public Television reported. IDHW separately identified 12 rule chapters in need of language amendments, though no substantive policy changes are expected.
DHW will accept written comments through Wednesday, and the Twin Falls hearing is the last scheduled opportunity for public testimony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.