BOISE — A recently-formed statewide suicide prevention group hopes to reduce Idaho suicides by 20 percent over the next six years.
Representatives from the Idaho Suicide Prevention Action Collective, formed out of a planning group in 2018, came before the House and Senate Health and Welfare committees on Tuesday to ask members to support the collective’s five-year comprehensive plan.
“Idahoans are dying today, but it doesn’t have to be that way,” said Denise Jensen, speaking on behalf of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Idaho had the fifth-highest suicide rate in the U.S. in 2017, with 23.2 suicide deaths per 100,000 people, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the Magic Valley, that rate was even higher, with 26.4 suicide deaths per 100,000 people.
The average suicide rate in the country, for comparison, was 13.5 deaths per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.
Gov. Brad Little’s proposed budget included a $1 million increase in funding for the state’s suicide prevention plan this year; the five-year plan includes additional training for teachers, clergy, doctors and other professionals, as well as upgrades to the state’s Suicide Prevention Hotline and “Zero Suicide” pilot programs.
“This past year, interest in suicide prevention has increased again into a bright shining beam,” said Linda Hatzenbuehler, representing the Idaho Council on Suicide Prevention.
The Idaho Suicide Prevention Planning Team includes dozens of private and public stakeholders from around Idaho, including St. Luke’s Health System, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and the Boise Police Department.
“Suicide is a complex social issue, and like many complex issues it takes a coordinated, multifaceted approach to affect long term change,” Jensen said.
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, a Democrat from Boise, commented after the presentation that she would like to see the plan address higher rates of suicide among LGBTQ youth, an issue Dr. Bob Polk of ISPAC said stakeholders are discussing.
“I think it’s very important to include those kids in that conversation,” Jordan said. “Because I think leaving them in a position where they’re not feeling heard might add to that despair.”
Other lawmakers, including Chairman Sen. Fred Martin, asked about best practices for recognizing and assisting someone who is suicidal, including how to initiate a first conversation with the person.
Hatzenbuehler emphasized the importance of speaking openly about suicide.
“I think one of the cultural changes that needs to happen in order for us to truly impact the rate of death by suicide in Idaho is that all of us have to become comfortable with asking, talking about those kinds of things with people that we love and we know,” she said.
“It’s not an easy conversation to start,” Hatzenbuehler continued. “But it’s one of the things we need to change in our culture in order to move us forward in that regard.”
