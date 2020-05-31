State of Idaho refuses to say which nursing homes were hit with coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — Three months after the first major coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. was identified at a nursing home in Washington, state officials in Idaho refuse to disclose the names of 22 long-term care facilities where staff or residents have been infected.

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare denied a public record request by the Idaho Statesman for a list of those facilities, citing state laws and rules that it believes keep it from disclosing that information.

Other states in the region, such as Colorado, Oregon, Utah and Washington, have begun to release detailed information about outbreaks in nursing homes. Colorado gives the public 18 different data points about outbreaks that are tied to nursing homes, as well as many other settings — even a bridge tournament that was linked to multiple cases and deaths.

The Idaho Statesman sent a letter Friday to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, warning that the newspaper plans to sue if the department does not provide records about coronavirus outbreaks in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.