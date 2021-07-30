State income tax rebates are coming soon, Idaho. Here’s what you can expect.

“As a result, middle- and low-income households bear more of the cost of state services and pay a much higher share of their earnings in state taxes overall,” according to the center’s analysis.

Republican legislators pointed to a minimum rebate that allowed all residents to get payments, regardless of income. Several proponents said they believed those who actually paid the income tax deserve more of the break.

How Idaho will determine residents’ income tax rebates

Wealthier residents — who conceivably would owe more income tax — will get the largest rebates. The rebate will be 9% of the income tax a resident owed in 2019. Residents will receive a $50 rebate at minimum if their rebate amounts to less than that.

Those who didn’t owe any income tax will receive a minimum $50 per person and dependent. A family of four, for example, who didn’t owe any income taxes in 2019 would be eligible for a $200 rebate.

Some stipulations apply. Those who owe the state money will see that debt deducted from their rebates, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. That includes unpaid child support, unemployment overpayments that residents received or court fines.

How to qualify for the income tax rebate