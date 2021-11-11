Speaker Bedke says unusual November Legislature will be quick to do its work

TWIN FALLS — When legislators return to Boise on Monday to consider a response to federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates and to determine an action on ethics violations of Rep. Priscilla Giddings.

Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke said Wednesday he thinks the reconvened legislative session should be kept short and to the point.

“I think we need to do it efficiently and expeditiously and not waste the taxpayer’s dollars,” Bedke told the Times-News. “There’s the immediate response to the Biden mandates, but much past that are things we can take up in January.”

Bedke anticipates more than 15 bills responding to federal vaccine mandates will be introduced and assigned to committees Monday morning.

Bedke says he would like to see a bill that supports Idaho’s lawsuits challenging the mandates.

“That’s where the action is: in court,” Bedke said. “I would support creation of a dedicated litigation fund so we have the assets necessary to get the very best lawyers we can, with the attorney general, the governor’s office, and importantly, other states, because this is not just an Idaho thing.”

Any bill that passes the House must also be approved by the Senate. Senator Lee Heider from Twin Falls says the Senate will be present to act on whatever bills the House may propose.

“I’ve heard we’ll be there two hours, we could be there two days,” Heider said. “I hope we’re able to keep it short, but we’ll be there however long it takes to do what we need to do.”

